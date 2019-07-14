Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) Analysts See $0.46 EPS; Northern Trust Has Trimmed Borgwarner (BWA) Position By $736,744

Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. GSBD’s profit would be $18.54M giving it 10.83 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.’s analysts see -16.36% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 78,257 shares traded. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) has declined 3.41% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBD News: 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 47C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC SEEKS HOLDER OK TO CUT ASSET COVERAGE RULE; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC 1Q TOTAL INVESTMENT INCOME $35.5M; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Announces It Will Seek Stockholder Approval to Reduce Its Asset Coverage Requirement to 150%; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC and GSAM Will Seek Stockholder Approval to Reduce Base Management Fee From 1.5% to 1.0; 20/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Places Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. ‘BBB-‘ Rtgs On Watch Neg; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC – NET INVESTMENT INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $0.47 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $18.10

Northern Trust Corp decreased Borgwarner Inc (BWA) stake by 0.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp sold 19,388 shares as Borgwarner Inc (BWA)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 2.53 million shares with $97.14 million value, down from 2.55 million last quarter. Borgwarner Inc now has $8.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.10M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 13.56% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BWA’s profit will be $211.40 million for 9.80 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Northern Trust Corp increased Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 190,324 shares to 20.32 million valued at $979.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 16,774 shares and now owns 6.07 million shares. Wen Hldg Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.02% or 7,217 shares. 7,127 are owned by Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.06% or 7.21 million shares. Stevens Lp has invested 0.07% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 30,548 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 1,799 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested in 0% or 230 shares. Moreover, Olstein Capital Mgmt LP has 0.93% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Moreover, Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Corp has 1.56% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 406,214 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 125,615 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 2,042 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech holds 0% or 5,506 shares. Lpl Lc holds 14,545 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mengis Cap Management Incorporated owns 8,870 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Limited accumulated 24,188 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. BorgWarner had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 28 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) rating on Friday, February 15. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $47 target.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of BorgWarner Soared in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – The Motley Fool” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Have a Gander at My Perfect 10 Portfolio – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. The company has market cap of $803.23 million. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. It has a 21.41 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in United States.