Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) Analysts See $0.46 EPS; Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Sentiment Is 0.87

Connecticut Water Service Inc (CTWS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.81, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 41 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 47 sold and reduced their positions in Connecticut Water Service Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 5.46 million shares, down from 5.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Connecticut Water Service Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 34 Increased: 27 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. GSBD’s profit would be $18.54 million giving it 10.94 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.’s analysts see -16.36% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 190,360 shares traded or 43.79% up from the average. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) has declined 3.41% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBD News: 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC MAY CUT ASSET COVERAGE REQUIREMENT TO 150%; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Announces It Will Seek Stockholder Approval to Reduce Its Asset Coverage Requirement to 150% and GSAM t; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $18.10; 04/05/2018 – S&P PLACED GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC 1Q TOTAL INVESTMENT INCOME $35.5M; 02/05/2018 – Cno Financial Group Buys New 1% Position in Goldman Sachs BDC; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC SEEKS HOLDER OK TO CUT ASSET COVERAGE RULE; 20/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC and GSAM Will Seek Stockholder Approval to Reduce Base Management Fee From 1.5% to 1.0

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Goldman Sachs BDC had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained the shares of GSBD in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. The company has market cap of $811.29 million. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. It has a 21.62 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in United States.

Analysts await Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 69.23% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CTWS’s profit will be $7.96M for 26.42 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Connecticut Water Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.71% EPS growth.

Nuance Investments Llc holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. for 403,894 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 39,059 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 1.04% invested in the company for 74,414 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields & Co. Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc., a New York-based fund reported 16,600 shares.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.75. About 11,678 shares traded. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) has risen 6.96% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE URGES CTWS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST SJW PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – COMBINATION ACCRETION TO EACH CO’S STANDALONE EPS INCREASES TO MID- TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT OVER NEXT COUPLE OF YRS; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – PRELIMINARY S-4 PROXY AND REGISTRATION STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH SJW GROUP MERGER TO BE FILED SHORTLY; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY ES.N OFFERS $63.50 PER SHARE IN CASH AND STOCK TO ACQUIRE CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC CTWS.O; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Eversource Energy; 31/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Current Eversource Proposal Substantially Undervalues Compan; 04/05/2018 – Eversource Sends Open Letter to Connecticut Water Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SAYS SJW GROUP MERGER IS IN BEST INTEREST; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Connecticut Delegation Announces Over $88 Million in Federal Funding for Key Programs to Protect Connecticut Water; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – BOTH COMPANIES EXPECT TO MAINTAIN EXISTING DIVIDEND PAYMENTS UNTIL TRANSACTION IS COMPLETED

