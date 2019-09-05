Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) to pay $0.45 on Oct 15, 2019; Kaiser Aluminum Has 1.25 Sentiment

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) is expected to pay $0.45 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:GSBD) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.45 dividend. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc’s current price of $19.99 translates into 2.25% yield. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 129,092 shares traded or 13.98% up from the average. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) has declined 5.33% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBD News: 04/05/2018 – S&P PLACED GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL TO CUT ASSET COVERAGE; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC 1Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC and GSAM Will Seek Stockholder Approval to Reduce Base Management Fee From 1.5% to 1.0; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC 1Q TOTAL INVESTMENT INCOME $35.5M; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC MAY CUT ASSET COVERAGE REQUIREMENT TO 150%; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC – NET INVESTMENT INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $0.47 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Places Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. ‘BBB-‘ Rtgs On Watch Neg; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $18.10

Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 89 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 71 cut down and sold their stakes in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 14.83 million shares, down from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Kaiser Aluminum Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 59 Increased: 55 New Position: 34.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. The company has market cap of $806.36 million. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. It has a 22.29 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in United States.

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 34.97% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.43 per share. KALU’s profit will be $30.60 million for 11.41 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.86% EPS growth.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The firm offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications. It has a 15.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s aerospace and high strength products include heat treat plates and sheets, hard alloy extruded shapes, cold finish rods and bars, seamless drawn tubes, and billets for aerospace and defense industries.

Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for 100,524 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 143,245 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 0.94% invested in the company for 158,456 shares. The California-based Phocas Financial Corp. has invested 0.79% in the stock. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 170,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $88.06. About 52,920 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) has declined 12.74% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Sees Continuing Margin Pressure; 08/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Northwest Engages Medial EarlySign for Development of Al-Based, Patient-Specific Treatment Prioritization; 05/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente, Artist M.l.A, Jim Harris, Headline Inaugural Tulip Next-Gen Blockchain Conference June 7-8, 2018 in San Francisco; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente, Artist M.I.A, Jim Harris, Headline Inaugural Tulip Next-Gen Blockchain Conference June 7-8, 2018 in San Fran; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS 166 MLN LBS VS 164 MLN LBS; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – 2018 OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED; 18/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Announces $200 Million Impact Investment, Partners with U.S. Mayors and CEOs to Address Housing Stability; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic