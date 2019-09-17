Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) to pay $0.45 on Oct 15, 2019; Insignia Systems (ISIG)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Insignia Systems Inc (ISIG) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.53, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 6 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 5 sold and reduced stakes in Insignia Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.64 million shares, down from 1.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Insignia Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Insignia Systems, Inc. develops and markets in-store advertising products, programs, and services to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.77 million. The companyÂ’s primary product is the Point-Of-Purchase Services in-store marketing program that allows manufacturers to deliver product information to clients at the point-of-purchase, and to leverage the local retailer brand and store-specific prices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also include POPSign program, a point-of-purchase advertising and promotion program that delivers information from manufacturers, such as product uses and features, nutritional information, advertising taglines, product images, or usage photos.

The stock increased 2.91% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.06. About 20,737 shares traded or 119.53% up from the average. Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) has declined 34.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.15% the S&P500.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Insignia Systems, Inc. for 56,397 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 21,233 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,100 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 467,893 shares.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. The company has market cap of $825.31 million. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. It has a 22.81 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in United States.