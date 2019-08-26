Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) to pay $0.45 on Oct 15, 2019; Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (CTR) Sentiment Is 0.71

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) is expected to pay $0.45 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:GSBD) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.45 dividend. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc’s current price of $19.75 translates into 2.28% yield. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 84,398 shares traded. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) has declined 5.33% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBD News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Places Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. ‘BBB-‘ Rtgs On Watch Neg; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Announces It Will Seek Stockholder Approval to Reduce Its Asset Coverage Requirement to 150% and GSAM to Reduce Base Management Fee from 1.5% to 1.0%, If Approved; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Announces It Will Seek Stockholder Approval to Reduce Its Asset Coverage Requirement to 150%; 02/05/2018 – Cno Financial Group Buys New 1% Position in Goldman Sachs BDC; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC SEEKS HOLDER OK TO CUT ASSET COVERAGE RULE; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC and GSAM Will Seek Stockholder Approval to Reduce Base Management Fee From 1.5% to 1.0; 20/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 47C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC 1Q TOTAL INVESTMENT INCOME $35.5M

Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc (CTR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.68, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 17 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 24 sold and decreased holdings in Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 8.52 million shares, down from 8.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 18 Increased: 9 New Position: 8.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $319.49 million. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 131,256 shares traded or 37.99% up from the average. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc (CTR) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc (NYSE:CTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market 2019 â€“ Insight Analysis by Trends, Top key players & Forecast to 2025 – GuruFocus.com” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc (NYSE:CTR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Reaffirms Name Change and Amended Investment Policy – Business Wire” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 2.42% of its portfolio in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc for 2.05 million shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc owns 201,149 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.25% invested in the company for 194,600 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 77,167 shares.

More notable recent Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Sachs BDC: Compelling 9.1% Yield; Reasonably Priced – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs BDC Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Sachs BDC Q2 total investment income rises 5% Q/Q – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs BDC: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. The company has market cap of $796.67 million. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. It has a 22.02 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in United States.

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Goldman Sachs BDC has $23 highest and $21 lowest target. $22.33’s average target is 13.06% above currents $19.75 stock price. Goldman Sachs BDC had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17.