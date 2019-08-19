Goldman Sachs Analyzed Livongo Health (LVGO) with $43.0000 Target; COMINAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST TRU (CMLEF) Shorts Lowered By 6.29%

Goldman Sachs shared with investors in a recent research note that it has begun coverage on Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) stock, with a Buy rating and a $43.0000 PT.

COMINAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST TRU (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had a decrease of 6.29% in short interest. CMLEF’s SI was 1.06 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.29% from 1.13 million shares previously. With 8,300 avg volume, 128 days are for COMINAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST TRU (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)’s short sellers to cover CMLEF’s short positions. It closed at $9.29 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and management of commercial real estate properties in the province of Quebec. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. As of May 18, 2006, its portfolio comprised 129 properties in the Greater Montreal and Quebec City areas, consisting of 14 office, 28 retail, and 87 industrial and mixed-use buildings representing approximately 9.7 million square feet of leasable area in the Montreal and Quebec City regions. It currently has negative earnings.

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. The company has market cap of $3.35 billion. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

The stock increased 8.11% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 406,833 shares traded. Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.