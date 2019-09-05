Goldman Sach (GS) Stock Price Rose While Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Lowered Holding; Bender Robert & Associates Trimmed Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $690,480; Shares Declined

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sach Inc (GS) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 5,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 79,704 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.30M, down from 84,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sach Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $5.4 during the last trading session, reaching $207.13. About 1.37 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Scher Sees Appetite for Big LBOs Within Constraints (Video); 16/05/2018 – Natgas demand outlook most attractive among fossil fuels – Goldman; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs enlisted Justin Schmidt, a former trader, to be the first head of digital asset markets in the company’s securities division. Schmidt began his role on Monday, April 16; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs clinches crown as ldeal Employer in global financial space; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Malaysia upset; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Schwartz retires, paves way for Solomon as next CEO; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 20/03/2018 – Estefania Gonzalez: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 12/03/2018 – GS: Schwartz’s departure from Goldman Sachs may pave way for Sol

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 8,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 47,185 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 55,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $67.06. About 3.14 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,611 were accumulated by Fulton Bank Na. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 412,704 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 6,353 were accumulated by Joel Isaacson Ltd Company. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 3.02% or 167,329 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank holds 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 3,456 shares. Kwmg Llc holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 600 shares. Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Matrix Asset Advsr Inc New York holds 53,907 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Pension Serv holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 368,168 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 110,443 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 2,210 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brave Asset stated it has 3,164 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 1,597 are owned by Sol Cap Management.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.36 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks With Great Trade Setups Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Goldman Sachs Falls as Top International Executive Charged in 1MDB Scandal – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aswath Damodaran: The History of Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman, Point72 lead financing round for Mexican fintech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cocacolaco (NYSE:KO) by 14,479 shares to 960,925 shares, valued at $45.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&Ctechnologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Symanteccorp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $204.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cape Ann Retail Bank has 0.76% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc reported 38,155 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.08% or 3,727 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.97% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pinnacle reported 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Live Your Vision Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 783 shares in its portfolio. 2,514 were reported by Sun Life Financial. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 77,530 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Huber Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 14,337 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability owns 78,855 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 31,353 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Liability Com accumulated 16,774 shares. Bbr Partners Limited Liability Company reported 40,991 shares. Bessemer Ltd Llc reported 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Ltd has invested 0.54% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of stock. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. $498,057 worth of stock was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.