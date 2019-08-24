Goldman (GS) Shareholder Chemung Canal Trust Company Increased Its Stake by $3.14 Million; Davita (DVA) Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $14.91 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 276,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.97 million, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 3.59 million shares traded or 23.99% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 02/05/2018 – DaVita’s Sustainability Efforts Rewarded by Department of Energy; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S: HEALTHCARE QUARTERLY LOOKS AT CREDIT IMPACT OF PLANNED MERGERS IN US HEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Net $178.7M; 27/04/2018 – DaVita Continues to Improve Patient Care, Leads in Five-Star Quality Ratings; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Davita’s Senior Secured Term Loan Add-ons; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BLN VS. $2.63 BLN; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Goldman (GS) by 656.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 16,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 18,826 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Goldman for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS FUNDED LOAN BALANCE AT MARCUS IS ABOUT $2.4B; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE IN COMMITMENT LETTER WITH GOLDMAN FOR $400M BRIDGE LOAN; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 02/04/2018 – OTC crypto market flourishes, powered by Skype; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS M&A ENVIRONMENT `FEELS QUITE GOOD’ NOW; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Earvin Johnson’s infrastructure partnership hires Goldman banker – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV VLAN.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 28 EUROS FROM 24 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – REVA REPORTS RECAPITALIZATION; FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 30/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PRESIDENT DAVID SOLOMON ENDS INTERVIEW WITH BTV; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 6,068 shares to 66,006 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr (XLV) by 4,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,092 shares, and cut its stake in Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd stated it has 234 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Maverick stated it has 34,090 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Toth Advisory Corp holds 0.01% or 140 shares. First Bancshares invested in 17,966 shares. Valley National Advisers stated it has 447 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 2,726 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co. Caxton L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.55% or 30,161 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corporation Mi stated it has 500 shares. Moreover, Orca Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.54% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Kamunting Street Cap Mgmt LP has 21.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,790 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 282,281 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amer Century Companies Inc has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,100 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Strategic Ed Inc by 44,550 shares to 979,810 shares, valued at $128.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 9.22M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.26M shares, and has risen its stake in American Renal Associates.