Goldentree Asset Management LP Upped Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $2.18 Million; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Cut Rogers Communications (RCI) Stake by $15.42 Million as Stock Price Rose

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $8.28 during the last trading session, reaching $195.83. About 1.85M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/04/2018 – So far the latest threat of $100 billion in tariffs by President Donald Trump seems to be a negotiating tactic, but Goldman’s Jan Hatzius told CNBC the risks of a trade war have increased; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 17/04/2018 – Cryptocurrency wallet Blockchain hires top Goldman Sachs exec to help it tap institutional clients; 12/04/2018 – Law Firms Join Goldman in Fight for Hong Kong Gay Spouse Visas; 30/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS WOMEN WIN CLASS-ACTION STATUS IN GENDER BIAS CASE; 09/03/2018 – Gary Cohn, a Goldman Sachs alumnus, announced his resignation as Trump’s top economic adviser this week; 13/04/2018 – Financiers From Goldman to Avenue Find Fun at NYC’s Spring Galas; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – Blankfein Likely to Quit as Goldman CEO in December, NYT Reports; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Ex-Barclays Credit Trader Michael Anderson

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 48.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 290,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 307,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.57M, down from 598,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 174,970 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 854,931 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $12.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 252,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 6,385 shares to 373,154 shares, valued at $31.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 242,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.76 million for 12.32 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.