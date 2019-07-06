Goldentree Asset Management LP Trimmed Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Stake by $4.80 Million; Stock Value Rose; Btim Trimmed Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Position by $2.95 Million as Valuation Rose

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 150,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 712,457 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45 million, down from 862,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 90,286 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has declined 4.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 15/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-3INV; PRESALE; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 29/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $111M; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2 Issued By Flagstar Mortgage; 28/03/2018 – Flagstar Bank Receives Fannie Mae’s STAR Performer Award for Third Straight Year; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2 (FSMT 2018-2); 24/04/2018 – FLAGSTAR BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $106M

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 82.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 60,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,987 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, down from 73,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 3.18 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: CB, MMC, MDLZ, APC, XEL – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez Global LLC Conducts Voluntary Recall of Certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13oz Due to Unexpected Solidified Ingredient in Product in the US – Nasdaq” published on April 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AIG, MDLZ, SLB – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Equinor ASA (EQNR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds (NYSE:TR) by 18,700 shares to 437,720 shares, valued at $16.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cable One Inc by 480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $808.39 million for 24.34 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M holds 0.01% or 6,840 shares in its portfolio. Preferred Lc has invested 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 8,644 are held by Wellington Shields And. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 345 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. C M Bidwell Associate Limited holds 107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fosun Ltd holds 22,700 shares. Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Com owns 173,541 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Ca, a California-based fund reported 5,853 shares. The New York-based Davidson Kempner Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). British Columbia owns 415,493 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 1.55M shares. Kempen Management Nv accumulated 25,223 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Lc owns 19,350 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Allen Ltd has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold FBC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.41% less from 56.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 6,854 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Management Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). D E Shaw And Comm Inc has 0.01% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 15,365 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Ajo LP holds 297,267 shares. Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Rbf Limited Liability accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Morgan Stanley reported 10,071 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 10,800 shares. Laurion Management LP accumulated 0.01% or 28,080 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 19,336 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Analysts await Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 18.82% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.85 per share. FBC’s profit will be $39.07M for 12.18 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.81% EPS growth.