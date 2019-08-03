Goldentree Asset Management LP Stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Has Cut by $3.79 Million as Market Value Rose; Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowered Its Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Holding by $5.33 Million as Shares Rose

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 93.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 51,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The institutional investor held 3,582 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, down from 54,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $101.9. About 273,207 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO.: INTENTION TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Resources Limited; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – SWIRE RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXCLUSIVE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR IN HONG KONG AND MACAU; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 252,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98 million, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 557,446 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 223,800 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $62.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tim Participacoes Sa, (TSU) Names Pietro Labriola as New CEO – StreetInsider.com” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Report: AT&T planning to enter Brazil mobile market – Seeking Alpha” published on February 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “Telefonica Brasil Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2018. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Teekay Offshore Partners Announces Changes to Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 6-K TIM PARTICIPACOES SA For: Jul 23 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Columbia Sportswear (COLM) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Columbia Sportswear Company’s (NASDAQ:COLM) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mountain Hardwear Introduces Augmented Reality Outfitting – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 Earnings Outlook – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $11.45 million activity. GEORGE EDWARD S sold 7,706 shares worth $811,596. Boyle Joseph P sold $2.16 million worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) on Tuesday, February 12. $956,928 worth of stock was sold by Fogliato Franco on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 17,605 shares valued at $1.83 million was sold by Bragdon Peter J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 47,720 shares. Bogle Invest Mngmt Lp De holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 110,377 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Captrust Advsr owns 98 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Natixis, France-based fund reported 143,888 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Parkside Bancorporation And Trust holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles LP owns 495,329 shares. Ellington Mgmt Ltd owns 2,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) or 74,602 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 291 shares. Huntington Bankshares accumulated 0% or 1,148 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 26,097 shares to 36,832 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everi Hldgs Inc by 99,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).