Goldentree Asset Management LP Stake in Macys (M) Upped by $5.69 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Rose, Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $6.18 Million

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 455,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.06 million, down from 515,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.28M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 271,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 809,183 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.37M, up from 538,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 8.63 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record; 13/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $31 TARGET PRICE; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 11/04/2018 – Macy’s Takes to the Street With Nicopanda Collection; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, INC. ANNOUNCES KAREN HOGUET, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TO RETIRE FEBRUARY 2019; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM FUELING INVESTMENTS IN STRATEGY; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N FY SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Macy’s Details Compensation For Incoming CFO Paula Price; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to End Joint Venture With Fung Retailing Limited

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent & accumulated 0.01% or 2,716 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co reported 26,300 shares. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 2.47% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 8,226 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Inc holds 3.17% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 145,111 shares. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 162,523 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited reported 1,080 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Kistler has 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,215 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has invested 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 14,870 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 82,278 shares. Liberty Cap owns 4,655 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,200 shares to 339,800 shares, valued at $69.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

