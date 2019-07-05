Goldentree Asset Management LP Stake in Huntsman (HUN) Has Cut by $4.36 Million; As Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Stock Rose, Jet Capital Investors LP Has Upped Its Holding by $31.60 Million

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 1860.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.31 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 198,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 791,141 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Net $274M; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280517 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference May 30

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Put) by 114,631 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $11.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 96,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,176 shares, and cut its stake in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 899,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.23% or 63,352 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Company owns 23,025 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Cambridge owns 31,036 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Kempen Capital Nv holds 21,503 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 3,466 shares. Hap Trading Limited Co accumulated 317,332 shares or 3.14% of the stock. Palestra Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.25M shares. Botty Investors Limited stated it has 1,575 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 68,971 are owned by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,656 shares. California-based Signature & Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Empyrean Partners Lp invested 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). City Tru Communication Fl has invested 0.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston & holds 1.41% or 30,495 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Disney Stock Could Remain Rangebound for a Long Time – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: Wait For A Pullback To $125 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMD, SQ, DIS – Investorplace.com” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is BRF S.A. (BRFS) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huntsman: A Reasonable Choice – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking Alex Roepers’ Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio – Q1 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Are Leaving Money At The Table – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 153,419 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Lc holds 0.02% or 420,287 shares. 2.25M were reported by Prudential Financial. Regions Financial Corporation holds 16,400 shares. Wilen Investment Mngmt Corp holds 396,181 shares or 6.7% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets holds 37,973 shares. Eqis invested in 26,611 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moore Management LP holds 180,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 11,557 shares. 38,630 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 258,021 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Manchester Mngmt Lc has 376 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 390,974 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md reported 112,729 shares. Goldentree Asset LP reported 1.26M shares or 3.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 32.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.01 per share. HUN’s profit will be $158.56M for 7.56 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 66.29M shares to 110.01M shares, valued at $207.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).