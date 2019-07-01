Goldentree Asset Management LP Stake In Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Was Raised; Regions Financial Has Trimmed Its Stake in Gen Elec Co (GE) by $1.29 Million

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gen Elec Co (GE) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 143,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 710,890 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, down from 854,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 24.80 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – GE CEO: BUSINESS UNITS `NEED TO BE THE CENTER OF GRAVITY’; 07/03/2018 – GE REPRESENTATIVE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 16/04/2018 – GE SIGNS $300M TRANSACTIONAL SERVICES DEAL; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES PROFIT AT BAKER HUGHES OIL AND GAS UNIT RISING 50 PERCENT OR MORE THIS YEAR; SEES AVIATION PROFIT UP 15 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 13/04/2018 – GE – UPON COMPLETION OF IMPLEMENTATION EFFORT, 2016 AND 2017 SHR IS LOWER BY $0.13 AND $0.17, RESPECTIVELY (BEFORE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM); 03/04/2018 – GE POWER SAYS INSTALLED ADVANCED GAS PATH GAS TURBINE UPGRADE SOLUTION AT IRAQI MINISTRY OF ELECTRICITY’S NAJIBIYA POWER PLANT; 23/05/2018 – GERMAN SOLAR BATTERY MAKER SONNEN SAYS SECURES 60 MLN EUROS IN FUNDING FROM SHELL VENTURES, OTHER INVESTORS; 10/05/2018 – GE says may work with Polish Rafako and Polimex on Ostroleka plant

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $206.25. About 1.50M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve, N.Y. State Cite ‘Unsafe and Unsound’ Practices in Goldman’s Forex Trading Business; 17/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.8% On Year; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 03/04/2018 – IDG ENERGY INVESTMENT – TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY GOLDMAN SACHS FINANCE CORP IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF US$50 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Cuts Hong Kong Exchange Target on China CDRs Competition; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein Prepares to Exit Goldman Sachs as Soon as Year’s End; 21/03/2018 – For the First Time, Goldman’s Not Among the Top Commodity Banks; 11/04/2018 – AZORA ALTUS – GOLDMAN SACHS AND UBS LIMITED TO ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF THE OFFERING; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Financial Advisory Rev $586 Million

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 22.02 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 250,696 shares to 410,014 shares, valued at $22.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Discovery Ltd Liability Ct holds 3.76% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 3.61 million shares. 90.63 million were accumulated by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon. Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.25% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 5.09M shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bb&T reported 560,401 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Graybill Bartz Assoc holds 181,115 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin reported 0.23% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Security National Tru Company invested in 0.13% or 39,728 shares. Altavista Wealth holds 65,073 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc holds 33,353 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lmr Prtnrs Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 198,095 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $28.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 252,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

