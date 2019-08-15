Goldentree Asset Management LP Stake in Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Decreased as Stock Price Declined; As Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Valuation Rose, Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Decreased Stake

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 150,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The hedge fund held 712,457 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45M, down from 862,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 427,623 shares traded or 96.45% up from the average. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has risen 0.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 15/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV (FSMT 2018-3INV); 24/04/2018 – FLAGSTAR BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2 Issued By Flagstar Mortgage; 24/04/2018 – FLAGSTAR BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net $35M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBC); 15/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; Presale Issued; 12/03/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 112,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 256,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.32 million, down from 369,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $196.18. About 1.72 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – LOOKINGGLASS CYBER SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GOLDMAN SACHS’ THREAT INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 14 (Table); 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 25/04/2018 – Global banks fear China will limit JV control through new rules; 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Tout New Tech Offerings (Video); 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein reportedly is prepping his exit; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.6% In Mar 10 Wk; 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank, in search of new CEO, asked Goldman’s Gnodde; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold FBC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.41% less from 56.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Inc has 208,492 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 29,427 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.02% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Indexiq Advisors Limited reported 47,519 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 146,600 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 407,074 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 4.54M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Bancshares Of America De owns 0% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) for 206,982 shares. Prudential accumulated 234,986 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Sg Americas Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 40,022 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Co accumulated 51,922 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) for 40,020 shares.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 223,800 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $62.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.

Analysts await Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 15.29% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.85 per share. FBC’s profit will be $55.35 million for 8.93 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1,708 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 0.43% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 4,729 shares. Daiwa Gp Inc holds 0.07% or 39,518 shares. West Family Investments stated it has 39,400 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Maverick Cap Ltd owns 34,090 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 0.05% or 10,319 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ariel Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Korea-based National Pension Service has invested 0.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Valicenti Advisory Svcs has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 2,346 were accumulated by Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,091 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.03% or 53,831 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.89% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.85 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.