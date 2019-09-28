Goldentree Asset Management LP Stake in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Trimmed by $9.40 Million; Capital World Investors Increased Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $37.80 Million

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 128,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755.30 million, up from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86M shares traded or 16.02% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 223,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 318,765 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41 million, down from 542,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 290,983 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $884.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 600,940 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $38.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 271,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 10,053 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 36,710 shares. Putnam Invests Lc holds 0.68% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 7.23M shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 118,739 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 18,313 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Raymond James Assoc owns 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 223,013 shares. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). The New York-based Timessquare Management Limited Company has invested 0.45% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Hrt Finance Lc invested 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Alyeska Inv Grp Inc Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 144,715 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 372 shares. 48,600 are held by Qs Invsts.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 236,336 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $445.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 640,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.94M shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp has invested 1.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 23,845 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Victory Capital Management accumulated 16,736 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.37% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 74,164 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 164 shares. 79 are held by Shamrock Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Factory Mutual Ins reported 0.58% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Co holds 24,224 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling reported 16,414 shares. 2,179 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Com. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.26% or 7,928 shares. Firsthand Management owns 2.27% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 20,000 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 5,904 shares.