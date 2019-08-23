Goldentree Asset Management LP Raised Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $2.18 Million; Stock Rose; At&T (T) Valuation Rose While Clark Estates Has Trimmed Holding by $18.44 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $200.9. About 263,735 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES ASA PGS.OL – GOLMAN SACHS PASSES 5 PCT OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES ASIA ’18 GAS PRICE F/C 17% TO $7.15/MMBTU; 12/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Harvey Schwartz, Goldman Sachs president and co-chief operating officer, has decided to retire effective…; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 24/05/2018 – CERES GLOBAL AG ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF GLEN GOLDMAN TO SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM AS VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORPORATE SECRETARY; 03/04/2018 – Sam Zell and Goldman Sachs Invest in Argentine Real Estate; 23/05/2018 – Cigna at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pumps Up Securities-Backed Lending — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Ministry job for Goldman’s German chief; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pays Female Staff 56% Less Than Male Colleagues

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 594,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.83M, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 4.89 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Companies detail payments to Trump lawyer; Daniels’ attorney says there’s more; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.40 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 898,507 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $32.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 150,143 shares to 712,457 shares, valued at $23.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 408,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

