Goldentree Asset Management LP Raised Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Tiaa Cref Investment Management Holding in Quanta Services (PWR) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 25,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 505,134 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.06M, down from 530,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 2.17M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.20M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Hogan, Williams, Schatzker on Possible Blankfein Successors at Goldman Sachs (Video); 08/03/2018 – VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV VLAN.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 28 EUROS FROM 24 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs eyes Germany for expansion of Marcus; 16/05/2018 – Goldman Tells Big Oil: Take the Gas Risk and Demand Will Follow; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 09/03/2018 – Goldman CEO Blankfein keeps Wall St guessing on future; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Julio Borges accused Goldman of “making a quick buck off the suffering Venezuelan people” by helping to prop up the regime of Nicolas Maduro; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs enlisted Justin Schmidt, a former trader, to be the first head of digital asset markets in the company’s securities division. Schmidt began his role on April 16; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quanta Services Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Quanta Services Inc (PWR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quanta Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Quanta Services Inc (PWR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Quanta Services (PWR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 148,079 shares to 690,851 shares, valued at $68.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 17,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Lower Monday With Concerns Over China – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “With Apple Card, Is Goldman Sachs No Longer Exclusively For The Rich And Famous? – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman investment management arm sees one more rate cut this year – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why KBW Sees BofA, Citi and Goldman Sachs Winning From Fed Rate Cuts – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 198,095 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $28.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 150,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,457 shares, and cut its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Investment Limited Liability Corp owns 15,369 shares. 1,364 are held by Park Avenue Llc. Beech Hill holds 0.15% or 1,275 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Factory Mutual Ins invested in 0.97% or 404,900 shares. Nbt Bank & Trust N A New York holds 8,610 shares. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 8,527 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.34% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cypress Asset Management Tx invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Essex Fin has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Highlander Ltd Com invested in 500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Snow Cap LP has invested 0.34% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Partners Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Old National National Bank & Trust In, a Indiana-based fund reported 4,747 shares.