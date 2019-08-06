Goldentree Asset Management LP Lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Position by $12.59 Million; Valuation Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Guild Investment Management Cut Holding by $1.74 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 839,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 14.95 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: TEVA, MON, MU & more; 30/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH – AGREEMENT TO RELEASE TEVA FROM OUTSTANDING OBLIGATIONS PURSUANT TO 2012 AGREEMENT CONCERNING TRANSFER OF CO’S RIGHTS IN AND TO PRIDOPIDINE; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – TEVA CFO MICHAEL MCCLELLAN SPEAKS AT ANALYST CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – TEVA WINS RULING TOSSING $235 MILLION GLAXO VERDICT OVER COREG

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39M shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 116,445 shares or 5.55% of its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs has 1.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blackhill Capital invested in 2.29% or 70,457 shares. Farmers Trust accumulated 55,215 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 3.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Company has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 54,246 shares. Greatmark Inv reported 5.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bender Robert holds 129,605 shares. Mondrian Prns reported 2.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peoples Service owns 2.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,315 shares. Smith Moore reported 1.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 3,954 shares. Fundx Inv Group Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 2,653 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. One Limited Company accumulated 35,586 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Wallace Capital Mngmt owns 2,368 shares.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 223,800 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $62.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.