Goldentree Asset Management LP Lowered Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Position by $4.80 Million as Share Value Rose; As Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Share Value Declined, 13D Management Upped Position by $498,816

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 150,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 712,457 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45M, down from 862,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 127,657 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has declined 4.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 12/03/2018 Flagstar Closes on Acquisition of Mortgage Warehouse Portfolio from Santander Bank; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2 Issued By Flagstar Mortgage; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 02/05/2018 – Flagstar to Audiocast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV (FSMT 2018-3INV); 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $106M; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 24/04/2018 – FLAGSTAR BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 60C

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 10,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 255,588 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, up from 245,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 1.46 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic

Analysts await Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 18.82% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.85 per share. FBC’s profit will be $39.07M for 12.18 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.81% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 631,800 shares to 4.80M shares, valued at $118.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Resource Partners L by 217,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

