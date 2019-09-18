Goldentree Asset Management LP Lowered By $9.40 Million Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding; Q B E INSURANCE GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARE (QBEIF) SI Increased By 4.68%

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) stake by 41.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 223,752 shares as Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)’s stock declined 8.14%. The Goldentree Asset Management Lp holds 318,765 shares with $13.41 million value, down from 542,517 last quarter. Assured Guaranty Ltd now has $4.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 261,017 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO

Q B E INSURANCE GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:QBEIF) had an increase of 4.68% in short interest. QBEIF’s SI was 385,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.68% from 367,800 shares previously. With 10,900 avg volume, 35 days are for Q B E INSURANCE GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:QBEIF)’s short sellers to cover QBEIF’s short positions. It closed at $8.16 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.39 billion. It operates through North American Operations, European Operations, Australian & New Zealand Operations, Emerging Markets, and Equator Re divisions. It has a 22.23 P/E ratio. The firm offers commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, workersÂ’ compensation, marine energy and aviation, professional indemnity, financial and credit, accident and health, and other insurance products.

