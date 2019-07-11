Goldentree Asset Management LP Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Holder Fiera Capital Has Cut Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 218,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 915,972 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 138,196 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $211.35. About 3.66 million shares traded or 50.95% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CEEMEA FOCUS LIST; 04/05/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Dina Powell will join Goldman Sachs’ most powerful division; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN INCREASES DIRECTED CAPITAL’S CREDIT LINE TO $150M FIRM; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman banker facing possible lifetime ban sues Federal Reserve; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS GLOBAL GROWTH SEEMS COORDINATED; 29/03/2018 – Total, Tikehau target 1 bln euro energy transition fund; 15/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CLARITY MONEY; 19/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Adds China Merchants Bank; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Descartes Acquires MacroPoint Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Descartes To Acquire Visual Compliance / eCustoms Business – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019, Fool.ca published: “5 of the Best Tech Stocks for the High-Growth Investor – The Motley Fool Canada” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “1 Magic 3-Stock Pick for High 5-Year Returns – The Motley Fool Canada” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Descartes Integrates Transportation Messaging and Customs Filing with SAP® TM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 04, 2017.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 7,589 shares to 62,294 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.44M for 91.65 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

