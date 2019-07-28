Goldentree Asset Management LP Increases Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Decreased Its Verisign (VRSN) Position as Market Value Rose

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: RISKS TO OIL PRICE INCLUDE POSSIBLE ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 26/05/2018 – Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutiv; 21/03/2018 – GOLDMAN COMMENTS ON CHINA COMMODITIES OUTLOOK IN EMAILED NOTE; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 18/04/2018 – Gelena Sachs Named Business Wire’s VP of People; 20/03/2018 – “It’s going to be how they manage through this that will ultimately determine their long-term future,” Heath Terry, lead internet research analyst at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC on Tuesday; 09/03/2018 – Mike Mayo Says Goldman Has a ‘Deep Bench’ (Video); 16/03/2018 – Next Goldman CEO Must Fix Trading — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Annualized Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity 15.4%

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $216.58. About 793,971 shares traded or 32.42% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 198,095 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $28.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 839,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

