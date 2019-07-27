Goldentree Asset Management LP Increased Its Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $2.18 Million; Tiger Management Increased Its Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Stake by $69.69 Million as Market Value Declined

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/05/2018 – Goldman Eyes Multibillion Dollar Deal to Fuel Saudi Expansion; 28/03/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO MANDATE GOLDMAN FOR GERBER SALE: INS. INSIDER; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 06/04/2018 – ISS recommends against Goldman pay plan, worried on costs; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Vestar to Sell Hearthside Food to Investor Group; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N PUTS SOME LONDON-BASED STAFF ON NOTICE FOR MOVE TO FRANKFURT BY EARLY SUMMER; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Sees Fewer Funds Running More Money After MiFID; 09/04/2018 – Libyan sovereign wealth fund files lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs made $200 million in one day as markets plunged – CNBC

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29 million, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML –; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” on June 18, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Buffett buys more Bank of America stock, with stakeâ€™s value rising to $29 billion – MarketWatch” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Amazon, Bank of America, Citigroup, Comcast, Intel, Nokia, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) by 402,200 shares to 757,800 shares, valued at $76.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,040 shares, and cut its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Invest Advsr Incorporated has 11,535 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Korea Corp stated it has 9.10M shares. Argent holds 0.65% or 225,795 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Axa holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.27M shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 573,054 shares. Annex Advisory Services Ltd stated it has 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Atlantic Union Bancorp Corp has invested 1.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). M has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Castine Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 351,597 shares. Fayez Sarofim, a Texas-based fund reported 358,231 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund stated it has 178,591 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Independent owns 22,090 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Plancorp reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 0.06% or 20,276 shares.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 854,931 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $12.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 122,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).