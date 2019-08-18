Goldentree Asset Management LP Increased Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $2.18 Million; Share Value Rose; Merck & Co. (MRK) Shareholder Longer Investments Has Cut Stake by $725,835

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 08/05/2018 – PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES ASA PGS.OL – GOLMAN SACHS PASSES 5 PCT OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE IN COMMITMENT LETTER WITH GOLDMAN FOR $400M BRIDGE LOAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS ALL 11 DIRECTORS ARE APPROVED; 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.2% In Mar 17 Wk; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investment Management Rev $1.77B; 01/05/2018 – Regulators Fine Goldman Sachs $110 Million For ‘unsafe And Unsound’ Forex Trading Practices — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Another Goldman exec dumps Wall Street for crypto world; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 8,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 17,185 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 25,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.74M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 09/03/2018 – Merck Doubles Down on Debt Reduction; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocell; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 20/04/2018 – Merck & Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 467,562 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Lc invested in 5,834 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Whitnell & Company stated it has 0.48% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 13,050 are owned by Hardman Johnston Lc. Salem Management Inc owns 107,167 shares. 44,122 are owned by Leavell Invest Mgmt. 156,730 were accumulated by Smith Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Acadian Asset Management has invested 0.15% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Narwhal Cap has 1.23% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 67,748 shares. Mairs & Power Inc owns 82,943 shares. 441,300 were accumulated by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Victory Mngmt accumulated 170,195 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust stated it has 0.95% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 3,025 are owned by Staley Advisers. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.36% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs Merck’s Humira biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Jobs! Gardasil maker to bring 425 jobs to Triangle region – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merck’s Stock Signals Bearish Warning Signs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo! Finance News” published on January 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Amazon, Bank of America, Citigroup, Comcast, Intel, Nokia, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 198,095 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $28.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 252,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.