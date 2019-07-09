Goldentree Asset Management LP Holds Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Laffer Investments Lowered Its Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $99.37 Million

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 514 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,937 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374.46M, down from 2,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $207.78. About 763,412 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $207.1. About 967,919 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/04/2018 – Investors shouldn’t worry about the latest round of trade policy retaliation between the U.S. and China, according to Goldman Sachs; 24/05/2018 – CERES GLOBAL AG ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF GLEN GOLDMAN TO SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM AS VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORPORATE SECRETARY; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 10/05/2018 – Integer at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: MARCUS GOAL IS TO ADDRESS CONSUMER PAIN POINTS; 12/04/2018 – Goldman and Pimco Warm to Battered Corporate Bonds. Some, Anyway; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HIRES STEVE LESSAR, KONNIN TAM FROM GOLDMAN FOR PE; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to call for special UK visa waiver for workers after Brexit; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs points out the S&P is following the “typical” path coming out of a double-digit correction outside of an economic recession and this implies a possible return to the old highs in a couple of months, with further upside toward the 3000 level on the S&P 500 later on; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN LIFTS FORECASTS AFTER U.S. SANCTIONS APPLIED TO RUSAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council owns 37,700 shares. Waters Parkerson Limited Company accumulated 1,559 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Com holds 0.28% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman holds 90,462 shares. Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 7,200 shares. Uss Inv reported 226,185 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. 1,286 were reported by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brinker Capital Inc holds 14,986 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Blb&B Ltd Company has 0.6% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 26,475 shares. Gould Asset Lc Ca holds 1,521 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.24% or 4,150 shares. Welch Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 3.18% or 149,621 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 8,916 shares. Penobscot Mngmt Inc holds 2.61% or 63,777 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.68 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Partners 7 5/8 Percent by 476 shares to 11,005 shares, valued at $280.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D) by 79 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 984,703 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Company reported 4,481 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 2,726 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Limited Co reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 49,220 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Maverick Ltd owns 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 34,090 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,219 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability holds 25,100 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Telos Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,020 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Strategic Advisors Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 1,928 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 3,916 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 11,913 shares. Gladius Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 32,595 shares. Grimes & Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,905 shares.

