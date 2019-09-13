Goldentree Asset Management LP Holding in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Has Lowered by $9.46 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 675,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 1.45 million shares traded or 52.26% up from the average. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 21,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 231,356 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18 million, down from 252,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 27.58M shares traded or 93.48% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018

Analysts await TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $115.57M for 15.63 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $884.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 114,371 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $56.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 271,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,183 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,200 are held by Cullen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.11% or 10,370 shares in its portfolio. Puzo Michael J reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rothschild And Com Asset Management Us reported 519,784 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 10.02M shares. Logan Cap Management holds 0.22% or 65,707 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 108,931 shares. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.87% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Arizona State Retirement owns 461,506 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 11,115 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs reported 91,514 shares stake. Heartland Advsr accumulated 0.74% or 177,843 shares. Mufg Americas Holding reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability owns 50,599 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. 1.41 million were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $575.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Inc (ZMH) by 6,560 shares to 74,855 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).