Goldentree Asset Management LP Holding In Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Was Raised; First United Bank Trust Increases Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $205.4. About 591,522 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS PLANNING TO HIRE 150 IN WARSAW HUB THIS YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Tells Investors: No Need to Fear Commodities Anymore; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 6,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 9,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $131.51. About 767,624 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS) by 3,665 shares to 9,333 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,009 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC named Employer of the Year by disability advocate – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC cuts ATM deal with 7-Eleven – Baltimore Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda holds 41,695 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Com has invested 0.23% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.28% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 4,350 shares. First Personal invested in 0.09% or 2,290 shares. Washington Trust holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 70,895 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Lc holds 0.16% or 1,835 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Incorporated stated it has 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,724 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 536,700 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Company has invested 0.34% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 2,347 are held by Burke Herbert Fincl Bank Trust. Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 14,177 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,270 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Co reported 0.22% stake.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 408,023 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $26.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 150,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,457 shares, and cut its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv reported 382,808 shares stake. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 46,624 shares. Fiera Cap owns 2,264 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 1,500 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 270,050 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 26,000 were accumulated by Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. Millennium Mngmt Llc accumulated 133,115 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 28,614 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.73% or 32,858 shares. Endowment Management Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 3,940 shares. Quantum invested in 2,228 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc owns 6,751 shares. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability accumulated 7,148 shares.