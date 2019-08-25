Goldentree Asset Management LP Holding In Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Was Has Upped; As Williams Sonoma (WSM) Stock Price Rose, Hs Management Partners Decreased Stake by $6.94 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman, David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO; 08/03/2018 – RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG RBIV.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 29 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Cohn’s exit means Goldman Sachs is finally out of the White House; 17/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Analysis of Goldman’s Trading, Earnings Results; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Hires Two Goldman Sachs Executives for Private Equity; 23/04/2018 – DJ Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GS); 13/05/2018 – Business Insider: Tammy Kiely, a top semiconductors investment banker at Goldman Sachs, has changed her mind about joining; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 07/05/2018 – The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N to identify a potential deal for the company, the sources said; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reports Higher Earnings

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24 million for 20.27 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

