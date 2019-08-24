Goldentree Asset Management LP Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Lifted by $2.18 Million as Share Price Rose; M&R Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) as Stock Value Were Volatile

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) by 2236.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 16,223 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 12/03/2018 – GS: Schwartz’s departure from Goldman Sachs may pave way for Sol; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SCARLATO & PENNY ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION OF FACEBOOK IN CONNECTION WITH ALLEGED IMPROPER DATA HARVESTING OF TENS OF MILLIONS OF USERS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs profits up 27% as trading division rebounds; 12/03/2018 – Goldman President, Co-Chief Operating Officer Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire; 08/03/2018 – Turnbull hits at Goldman over 1MDB; 15/04/2018 – Marcus by Goldman Sachs® Announces Acquisition of Clarity Money; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC IMB.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM PAN-EUROPE CONVICTION LIST (ADDS DROPPED TEXT “EUROPE”); 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,390 are owned by Elkhorn Ptnrs Lp. Fil Limited invested in 198,040 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Capital Int Invsts, California-based fund reported 8.18 million shares. 6.21 million are held by Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Com. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.16% or 46,538 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 2,020 are owned by Telos Mgmt. Pacifica Cap Invs Limited Company holds 117,303 shares or 10.8% of its portfolio. Ariel Invests Limited Liability holds 33,275 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 75,320 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Essex Services holds 0.19% or 3,221 shares. Northside Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.19% or 2,426 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) invested in 79,704 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 9,925 shares.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 122,471 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $19.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 854,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $438.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG) by 11,175 shares to 149,131 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 60,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold PAI shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 394,800 shares or 11.07% more from 355,442 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Pro Inc has 0.01% invested in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Granite holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) for 42,670 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn invested in 0% or 35,864 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company has 0% invested in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) for 2,310 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 36,246 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 13,090 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications has 0% invested in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) for 20,836 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Inc holds 16,197 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt reported 30,380 shares stake. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial has invested 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp owns 94,109 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.