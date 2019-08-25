Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $2.18 Million as Shares Rose; Globeflex Capital LP Stake in Control4 Ord (CTRL) Cut by $782,848

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Control4 Ord (CTRL) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 48,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.91% . The institutional investor held 61,597 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 110,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Control4 Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $640.77M market cap company. It closed at $23.91 lastly. It is up 4.74% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRL News: 27/03/2018 – Control4 Recognizes New Pinnacle Status Dealers; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2Q Rev $67M-$69M; 08/05/2018 – Control4 Unveils Certified Showrooms in 140 Locations Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 23/04/2018 – Control4 Appoints JD Ellis, General Counsel; 04/05/2018 – Control4 Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Control4 Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRL); 02/04/2018 – Control4 Breaks Industry Record with Most CE Pro Quest for Quality Award Wins; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 29/05/2018 – Control4 Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – ZUORA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, ALLEN & COMPANY LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS MORE THAN 87% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SAY ON PAY; 18/04/2018 – Goldman CEO supports Trump’s effort to ‘even out’ US-China trade; 15/04/2018 – Marcus By Goldman Sachs(R) Announces Acquisition Of Clarity Money; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Aims to Boost Business Managing Cash for Big Companies; 15/05/2018 – Aberdeen, Goldman Are Picking Up Bargains in EM as Others Flee; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host Quarterly MLP Closed-End Funds Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – Goldman calls for Hong Kong to rethink dual-class founder share limits; 03/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Sachs programmer loses bid to overturn conviction; 10/04/2018 – Rusal: Maksim Goldman and Daniel Lesin Wolfe Step Down From Board Due to Company’s Inclusion on Specially Designated Nationals List

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lannet Inc (NYSE:LCI) by 56,435 shares to 73,963 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Cl A Ord (NYSE:GDOT) by 10,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CTRL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 7.41% less from 22.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation stated it has 748,121 shares. New York-based Penbrook Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 0.05% or 31,100 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company owns 11,825 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 52,462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 18,007 shares. Spark Management Llc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) for 526,800 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Rhumbline Advisers reported 76,398 shares. American Grp Inc holds 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) or 20,044 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc owns 13,812 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 45,600 shares. Fund Mngmt has invested 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Davenport & Ltd Com owns 2,332 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). North Point Port Managers Corp Oh holds 2.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 59,177 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.22% or 21,633 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 102,590 shares stake. Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.42% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 42,809 are held by Bbr Ptnrs Llc. Seizert Cap Partners Ltd Liability invested in 173,255 shares. Moreover, Sky Investment Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Peapack Gladstone invested in 7,226 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Int Value Advisers reported 752,322 shares. Moreover, Comm Fincl Bank has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) owns 6,721 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 3,132 were reported by Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Limited Company.

