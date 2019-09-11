Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Upped Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake; Chickasaw Capital Management Has Raised Semgroup Cl A (SEMG) Position by $1.95 Million as Share Price Declined

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corp Cl A (SEMG) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 139,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 8.30M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.37M, up from 8.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $771.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 661,017 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Exits SemGroup; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup: Project Is Estimated to Cost Between $60M and $66M; 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP OWNS 51 PERCENT OF WHITE CLIFFS PIPELINE AND IS OPERATOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO COST BETWEEN $60 MLN AND $66 MLN, OF WHICH SEMGROUP WILL FUND 51 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N – SEMGROUP IS AFFIRMING ITS INITIAL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.77. About 1.18M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN, MACQUARIE MAY BE INTERESTED BUYING HES TERMINALS: FD; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs thinks interest rates could jump because of a strange occurrence in the economy; 09/05/2018 – Iran deal withdrawal, other global issues risk higher oil prices – Goldman Sachs; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN IS “OPEN MINDED” TO BUYING COMPANIES TO EXPAND AND LIKELY TO CONTINUE BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS -CFO; 20/04/2018 – Peers and private equity bidders in frame for Bertelsmann’s call-centre unit; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Partner Boroujerdi Exits the Bank’s Research Unit; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REAL ISSUE FOR IT AND MANY COS IS UNDER-REPRESENTATION OF WOMEN AND DIVERSE PROFESSIONALS BOTH IN MAGNITUDE & LEVELS OF SENIORITY; 05/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN, SULLIVAN & CROMWELL AND LEGANCE ADVISING ON SPIN-OFF; 30/05/2018 – Wyndham Destinations And Wyndham Hotels & Resorts To Speak At The Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant And Leisure Confere; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein reportedly is prepping his exit

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 122,471 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $19.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 408,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Capital Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,731 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.75% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 42,137 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt owns 35,240 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Lp stated it has 130,733 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Management Llc holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Co Incorporated owns 24,218 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.26% or 538,907 shares. The Illinois-based Harris Limited Partnership has invested 0.48% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 6,721 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 137,467 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt invested in 3,683 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 44,377 shares. Cipher Capital LP stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Swift Run Mngmt Lc reported 6% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The New York-based Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0.37% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp (AMLP) by 2.32M shares to 53,625 shares, valued at $538,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL) by 229,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.67M shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt owns 19,404 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Chickasaw Lc invested in 2.95% or 8.30 million shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp owns 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 1,075 shares. Art Advsr Llc reported 31,210 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 32,387 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 17,655 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 34,505 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 33,543 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 108,647 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs reported 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 269 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com owns 6,150 shares. Advsrs Mgmt Ltd Company reported 571,380 shares.