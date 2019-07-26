Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Raised Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); As Verisign (VRSN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Dock Street Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign (VRSN) by 52.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,562 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 3,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $215.85. About 433,064 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $219.98. About 2.74M shares traded or 17.81% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ securities co-heads to leave firm; 08/03/2018 – Australia PM’s son says Goldman sidelined him after 1MDB warnings; 30/03/2018 – U.S. judge certifies Goldman Sachs gender bias class action; 10/04/2018 – Investment banking, management and lending have overtaken trading as Goldman’s leading source of revenue, Bernstein analyst Christian Bolu writes; 10/05/2018 – Altice USA Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Securities Division Chiefs to Leave Firm — Memo; 08/05/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS 1.61% OF TESSENDERLO THROUGH FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS; 10/04/2018 – TESLA: GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT STILL EXPECTS THE COMPANY TO RAISE CAPITAL LATER THIS YEAR GIVEN MODEL 3 CASH BURN AND TARGETED GROWTH PROJECTS; 17/04/2018 – Cryptocurrency wallet Blockchain hires top Goldman Sachs exec to help it tap institutional clients; 26/04/2018 – GERMAN FASHION RETAILER NKD PUT UP FOR SALE WITH HELP OF GOLDMAN SACHS

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 122,471 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $19.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 854,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.21% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kcm Advisors Lc holds 4,782 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 1,685 are owned by Personal Capital Advsrs. 21,568 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Llc. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 171,044 shares. Amer Century Cos has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,100 shares. Moreover, Tower Bridge has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,682 shares. Donald Smith invested in 33,270 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 44,573 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated reported 328 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP holds 0.07% or 28,300 shares. Korea owns 382,808 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Zweig stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 99,482 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund.

