Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Lowered Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Holding by $3.79 Million as Share Value Rose; Lone Pine Capital Maintains Stake in Transdigm Group (TDG)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 252,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98 million, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 151,006 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 138,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754.19M, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $538.02. About 174,728 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 0.11% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 409,497 shares. Haverford Tru reported 1,300 shares. Southeast Asset reported 0.29% stake. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Wells Fargo Mn reported 293,731 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc reported 1.79% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking reported 36,838 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 103 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.13% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Fort Ltd Partnership has 0.57% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 6,258 shares. Victory Management has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 194,745 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated. 58,509 were reported by Franklin. Massachusetts Comm Ma holds 120,666 shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 19,606 shares.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TransDigm to divest Esterline Interface Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 246,436 shares to 3.22M shares, valued at $663.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

Analysts await TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $117.24 million for 15.13 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 223,800 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $62.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 631,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call).