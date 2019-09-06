Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake by $12.59 Million; Share Value Declined; Jd Com (JD) Shareholder Hhr Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 129,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 940,863 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.37M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.06. About 2.24 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 839,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88 million, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 3.46 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE $1.5 BLN OF SAVINGS IN 2018 AND $3.0 BLN BY END OF 2019; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH A/S: NEUROSEARCH, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INTL ENTER; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT WARNS CO. AGAINST CLOSURE OF ASHDOD FACTORY; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 15/04/2018 – Israeli unions warn Teva Pharm over plan to close Ashdod plant; 06/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill: Teva is Stonewalling a Senate Investigation; 23/05/2018 – TEVA CONFIRMS SEPT. PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natural Resource Partners L by 217,895 shares to 352,026 shares, valued at $14.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 631,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $644.25 million for 3.10 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $172.50M for 64.71 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

