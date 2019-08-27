Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Huntsman (HUN) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Inverness Counsel Has Decreased Its Xcel Energy (XEL) Position as Market Value Rose

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 46,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 309,949 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.42 million, down from 356,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 2.74 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 19/04/2018 – KKCO 11 News: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 26/04/2018 – XCEL CEO BEN FOWKE COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 05/03/2018 XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Report; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Changes; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN COLORADO UTILITY; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 198,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29 million, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 2.12 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – NEW CREDIT FACILITY WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $650 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2021; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Buying Demilec From Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntsman And Subsidiary To ‘BB+’; Outlook Pos; 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.04% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated reported 1,100 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 109,625 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 245,210 shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 96,052 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 12,730 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 1,670 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 27,100 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stifel Corp accumulated 85,380 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Midwest Financial Bank Division accumulated 9,769 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 520,800 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 59,075 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Energ Income Prns Ltd Company owns 1.37% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 1.42M shares. 78,776 are held by Copeland Cap Management Lc.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 88,279 shares to 209,560 shares, valued at $23.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 32,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting XEL Put Options For April 18th – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: LHX, NEWT, ADI, XEL, MTB – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: XEL, WYNN – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xcel Energy (XEL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xcel Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Huntsman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HUN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Huntsman Agrees to Sell its Chemical Intermediates and Surfactants Businesses to Indorama Ventures for $2.1 Billion – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Huntsman Corp (HUN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Argent Limited Liability Com has 1.05% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 1.27M shares. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd accumulated 18,175 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 11,341 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 0.26% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). First Eagle Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 788,266 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 184,942 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus reported 161,322 shares. Eqis Cap Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 26,611 shares. Swift Run Cap Mgmt Limited holds 10.27% or 494,953 shares in its portfolio. 22,922 were reported by Federated Pa. Nippon Life Glob Americas holds 90,160 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 297,462 shares. Mirae Asset Communication Limited invested in 0.01% or 33,783 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd holds 38 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc accumulated 282,680 shares.