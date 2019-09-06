Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Lifted Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $2.18 Million as Stock Value Rose; Advisors Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Ares Coml Real Estate (ACRE) as Market Valuation Rose

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $207.97. About 306,994 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 10/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 06/04/2018 – Goldman’s Ramos Says Brazil Needs to Accelerate Fiscal Adjustments (Video); 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.80 PER COMMON SHARE FROM $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES OPPORTUNITIES IN CAPITAL MARKETS AS CLIENT DEMAND FOR BALANCE SHEET HAS REBOUNDED -CFO; 10/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC – MAKSIM GOLDMAN AND DANIEL LESIN WOLFE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF CO, HAVE RESIGNED; 30/03/2018 – Jackie Jones: Goldman sachs to buy house-flipping lender genesis capital, sources say — update fox business -; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Crypto Trader Schmidt to Lead Digital Assets

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (ACRE) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 39,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 191,310 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 231,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 23,076 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 854,931 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $12.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 252,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92M shares, and cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank stated it has 0.54% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Greenleaf invested in 3,819 shares. Beech Hill has invested 0.15% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 7,402 are owned by Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt. Clean Yield Group Incorporated holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 3,550 shares. Donald Smith & Inc holds 33,270 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 284,635 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 219,570 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Horizon Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,363 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 3,666 shares. Hall Kathryn A holds 0.2% or 2,500 shares. Fil Ltd invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Goldentree Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 100,265 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 142,841 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Falls as Top International Executive Charged in 1MDB Scandal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ China Euphoria Helps S&P to Highest Level in a Month – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold ACRE shares while 33 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) accumulated 0% or 48 shares. Boston Partners accumulated 0.02% or 956,218 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 54,214 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Telemus Cap Limited Liability reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 72,557 shares. 26,780 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company owns 57,967 shares. Prelude Mngmt holds 548 shares. Cambridge holds 0% or 10,611 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 34,618 shares stake. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 202,123 shares. Nomura Incorporated owns 396,574 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $149,996 activity.

More notable recent Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Commercial Real Estate declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust Acquires Remainder of the Atlanta Galleria Office Towers – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.