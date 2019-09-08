Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake; As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Value Rose, Rampart Investment Management Company Lifted by $1.15 Million Its Stake

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 94.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 8,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,863 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 8,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Gets Yukos Flashback as Russia’s Economic Prospects Sour; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Cuts iPhone Estimates Citing ‘Deterioration In Demand’; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Tout New Tech Offerings (Video); 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein reportedly is prepping his exit; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Total Staff Increased 2% During the First Quarter; 12/03/2018 – Part-time nightclub DJ poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN TOOK ADVANTAGE OF “EXCELLENT ENVIRONMENT FOR HARVESTING” IN INVESTING AND LENDING BUSINESS IN 1Q -CFO; 08/05/2018 – PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES ASA PGS.OL – GOLMAN SACHS PASSES 5 PCT OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 37,372 shares to 207,954 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 97,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,881 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Study: The Skills Gap is Not a Myth, But Can Be Addressed with Real Solutions – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Analysts Boosted IBM Stock Price Target; Dividends are Safe – LearnBonds” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Investing Rule No.1 – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock on the Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 198,095 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $28.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 252,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Falls as Top International Executive Charged in 1MDB Scandal – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Even Financial Announces $25 Million Series B; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance, And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

