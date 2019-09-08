Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $2.18 Million; Eog Res (EOG) Holder Howland Capital Management Upped Holding by $847,685 as Stock Price Declined

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 8,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 87,393 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 78,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.79 million shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.44 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo for $1.855B From Private Equity Funds Managed by Blackstone Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Rise of trading machines could make next market crash much worse; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Goldman’s Hughes Sees More Options for Corporate Treasurers (Video); 24/05/2018 – Any systemic risk from Italy could push euro down “5 big figures” – Goldman; 09/05/2018 – Goldman Is Said to Hire UBS’s Souza for Private Equity Services; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TAPS TECH BANKER RYAN AS NEW M&A AMERICAS CO-HEAD; 10/04/2018 – Venezuela Is in Default, but Goldman Sachs Just Got Paid; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES WERE $2.50 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, 14% HIGHER; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital Partners Agree to Sell Hearthside Food Solutions to an Investor Group Led by Charlesbank and Partners Group

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,349 shares to 484,816 shares, valued at $57.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,804 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 150,143 shares to 712,457 shares, valued at $23.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 198,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.