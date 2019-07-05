Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Decreased Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Stake by $3.79 Million; Share Value Declined; Waters Parkerson & Company Has Lowered Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Stake as Market Value Rose

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 3,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 284,643 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.62 million, down from 288,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $113.21. About 4.83 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 252,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98 million, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65B market cap company. The stock increased 5.69% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 1.37 million shares traded or 48.22% up from the average. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 27.87% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com reported 470,965 shares stake. Osborne Prtn Capital Management Limited Co reported 1.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Allstate Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 170,894 shares. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Lc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stephens Ar stated it has 201,352 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 1% or 15.06 million shares in its portfolio. Stellar Mgmt Lc has invested 2.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 609,584 are owned by Hl Financial Service Lc. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd reported 7,063 shares. Signature Estate & Invest Advsrs Ltd owns 1,155 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway stated it has 315,400 shares. Texas-based Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has invested 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lourd Cap Limited has 17,573 shares. Provident Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,034 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $870,676 were sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98 million on Friday, February 15. $969,143 worth of stock was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,767 shares to 376,637 shares, valued at $38.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 11,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 26.70 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Stock Appears to Be Getting a Little Rich – Investorplace.com” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Sell the Bounce in 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TIM Brazil unit set to return Labriola to board after short absence – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nokia: Capturing Market Share – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Battered Telecom Stocks Wired for Significant Gains – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Analysts await TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on July, 19. TSU’s profit will be $58.12 million for 32.92 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 1.55M shares to 14.09M shares, valued at $65.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 631,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).