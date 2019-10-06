Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Stake by $9.46 Million as Valuation Rose; Valueworks Increased Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $559,249

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 675,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 667,871 shares traded. TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020

More notable recent TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Report: AT&T planning to enter Brazil mobile market – Seeking Alpha” on February 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TIM PARTICIPAÃ‡Ã•ES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nokia: Capturing Market Share – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2018. More interesting news about TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tim Participacoes Sa, (TSU) Names Pietro Labriola as New CEO – StreetInsider.com” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TIM Brazil unit set to return Labriola to board after short absence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Analysts await TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $117.87M for 14.80 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by TIM Participacoes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $884.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 25,102 shares to 125,367 shares, valued at $25.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Resource Partners L by 208,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 560,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).