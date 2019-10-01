Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by $9.46 Million; Us Bancorp New (USB) Shareholder Forbes J M & Co Llp Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 675,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. It closed at $14.36 lastly. It is down 3.60% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Us Bancorp New (USB) by 93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp analyzed 205,851 shares as the company's stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 15,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $812,000, down from 221,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Us Bancorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.34. About 4.18 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $884.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 114,371 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $56.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 3.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $117.88 million for 14.96 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by TIM Participacoes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire" on April 11, 2019

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.35 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17M and $518.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,698 shares to 152,949 shares, valued at $20.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxonmobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).