Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Holding by $9.46 Million as Shares Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Aldebaran Financial Has Lifted Its Position by $349,029

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 675,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 461,661 shares traded. TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 2,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,881 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59 million, up from 30,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings

More notable recent TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TIM PARTICIPAÃ‡Ã•ES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nokia: Capturing Market Share – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Report: AT&T planning to enter Brazil mobile market – Seeking Alpha” on February 17, 2018. More interesting news about TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Key Emerging-Market Stocks to Buy for Contrarian Investors – Investorplace.com” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CRNT or TSU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $117.88M for 14.96 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by TIM Participacoes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $884.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 3.02M shares to 7.82 million shares, valued at $197.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Resource Partners L by 208,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 560,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Great Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney and Apple Won’t Let You Binge Watch – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stearns Service Group reported 1,908 shares. Addison Cap holds 2.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,208 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc reported 0.42% stake. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il invested in 1.76% or 368,165 shares. 1,847 are owned by Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Co. Bluestein R H And invested in 308,074 shares. Broderick Brian C invested in 1.37% or 28,103 shares. Cordasco Fincl invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Llc has 0.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.14M shares. Riverpark Capital has 2.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Round Table Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Apriem Advisors invested in 4,780 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 1.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 121,716 shares. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Limited Liability has invested 1.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1832 Asset Management LP reported 1.70M shares.