Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Michaels Cos (MIK) Holding by $9.40 Million; Stock Value Declined; Adobe (ADBE) Stake Increased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 43.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 854,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.80M, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 1.87M shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 41.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.19-Adj EPS $2.32; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP REPORT EXPANSION OF MARTHA; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees 1Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.18; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 0% AND 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees After-tax Cost of Implementing Aaron Changes of $37 Million to $42 Million; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Plans to Open 19 New Michaels Stores and Relocate 17 Michaels Stores in FY18; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Adj EPS $1.19

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $306.22. About 1.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $7.39 million on Thursday, January 31. On Friday, February 1 Morris Donna sold $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 13,804 shares. On Thursday, January 24 NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 139,834 shares. 41,560 shares valued at $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 822,946 shares to 45,338 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 40,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,369 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Trust Comm holds 300 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 1.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 16,847 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,392 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Selz Cap reported 2.39% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc accumulated 1.05 million shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.26% or 5,271 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments reported 26,384 shares. Fosun Intl Limited stated it has 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.08% or 65,658 shares. Moreover, Corvex Management LP has 5.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). De Burlo Grp holds 2.97% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 55,150 shares. Ellington Gp Limited Liability Co invested in 2,900 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.49% stake.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call) by 1.31M shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $61.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Analysts await The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MIK’s profit will be $20.85 million for 14.63 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Michaels Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.84% negative EPS growth.

