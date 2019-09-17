Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding as Market Value Declined; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Lowered Its Holding in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) as Stock Value Rose

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 44,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.57M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.9. About 4.01M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 223,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 318,765 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41 million, down from 542,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 213,253 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $16.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7,421 shares to 355,954 shares, valued at $26.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Relx Plc Adr by 82,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.38 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $884.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natural Resource Partners L by 208,424 shares to 560,450 shares, valued at $19.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 118,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.