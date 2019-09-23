Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Cut Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position By $9.40 Million; Spar Group (SGRP) SI Increased By 20%

Spar Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) had an increase of 20% in short interest. SGRP’s SI was 61,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20% from 51,500 shares previously. With 46,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Spar Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s short sellers to cover SGRP’s short positions. The SI to Spar Group Inc’s float is 0.73%. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 24,370 shares traded. SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) has declined 42.18% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SGRP News: 30/05/2018 – SPAR GROUP LTD – HY GROUP’S GROSS MARGIN INCREASED TO 9.9% (2017: 9.6%); 30/05/2018 – South Africa’s Spar Group H1 earnings up on European operations; 02/04/2018 SPAR Group 4Q Rev $50M; 30/05/2018 – SPAR GROUP LTD SPPJ.J – HY TURNOVER UP 5.6% TO 50.02 BLN RAND; 23/04/2018 – DJ SPAR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGRP); 30/05/2018 – SPAR GROUP LTD SPPJ.J – HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 13.8%; 02/04/2018 – SPAR Group 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 30/05/2018 – SPAR GROUP LTD – HY REVENUE 50.94 BLN RAND VS 48.38 BLN RAND; 10/05/2018 – SPAR GROUP INC – ON MAY 7 UNIT GAVE A TERMINATION NOTICE TO SPAR ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES, INC SPECIFYING JULY 31 AS END OF SERVICE TERM – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – SPAR Group 1Q Rev $54.6M

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) stake by 41.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 223,752 shares as Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)’s stock declined 8.14%. The Goldentree Asset Management Lp holds 318,765 shares with $13.41 million value, down from 542,517 last quarter. Assured Guaranty Ltd now has $4.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 390,442 shares traded. ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68

Investors sentiment is 0.5 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 2 investors sold SPAR Group, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. only 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.23 million shares or 3.16% less from 1.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Management invested 0% in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP). Panagora Asset holds 31,156 shares. 5,100 are held by Deutsche Bank Ag. Morgan Stanley reported 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 24 shares. Vanguard Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 82,392 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 10,004 shares. M&R Capital Management reported 5,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated reported 6,819 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 145,742 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rbf Cap Limited Company has 0.06% invested in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) for 894,090 shares.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.68 million. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It has a 9.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts reported 0.02% in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Cap Fund Management reported 0% stake. Kahn Brothers De invested in 1.57 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 154,400 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0% or 257 shares. 164,140 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 174,742 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd stated it has 53,870 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0.02% invested in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 2,360 shares. First Republic Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Citigroup holds 0.01% or 151,314 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 7,323 shares for 0% of their portfolio.