Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Stock Value Rose; Spirit Of America Management Lowered Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $312,750

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 12/04/2018 – BLANKFEIN: NOT REALLY REVOLVING DOOR BETWEEN GOLDMAN/GOVERNMENT; 09/03/2018 – Main Street: Goldman’s Blankfein to Quit After Abysmal Trading Year; Market Cheers; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS CLIENTS WERE SEEKING BITCOIN EXPOSURE; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Goldman US$ Liquid Reserves Plus Fund ‘AAf/S1+’; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Gets Yukos Flashback as Russia’s Economic Outlook Sours; 22/03/2018 – – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog issues rebuke over Barroso’s Goldman move

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 8,860 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 11,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 122,471 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $19.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 839,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 75 shares. Essex Inv Co Lc reported 20,012 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt holds 0.05% or 2,881 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.2% or 13,060 shares. Stillwater Cap Advsr Lc has invested 0.76% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Spirit Of America Mgmt holds 4,215 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Shelton Management accumulated 3,584 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Co has 0.35% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 14,421 shares. Weik Mgmt invested in 0.26% or 2,750 shares. Community State Bank Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 146 shares. Ims Management holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,520 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 22,682 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 219,570 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 31,791 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 64,633 shares to 355,684 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 62,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.