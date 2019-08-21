Goldentree Asset Management LP Decreased Its Position in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by $3.79 Million; Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Holder Legacy Capital Partners Has Boosted Position by $640,442

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 252,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.92M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98M, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 1.37 million shares traded or 48.02% up from the average. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 3.51M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS BOTH FIELDS ARE EXPECTED TO COME ON STREAM IN 2020; 27/04/2018 – U.S. seeks revision of rule on offshore oil wells made after BP disaster; 06/03/2018 – OIL, GAS TO REMAIN PART OF ENERGY MIX FOR DECADES: BP’S DUDLEY; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 20/04/2018 – BP oil spill still haunts off-shore drilling industry 8 years later; 10/05/2018 – BP TURKEY LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BIOJET, RENEWABLES; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Divestments in 1Q Worth $200M; 26/04/2018 – BP Signs Production Agreement With Azerbaijan State Oil Company; 24/04/2018 – BP chief accused of Cambridge threats; 14/05/2018 – BP CEO on Iran Sanctions, Earnings, Oil Prices, LNG Trade (Video)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $214.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11,410 shares to 100,265 shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Resource Partners L by 217,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

