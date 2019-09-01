Goldentree Asset Management LP Cut Its Position in Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) as Stock Value Declined; Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Raised Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Market Valuation Declined

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 150,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The hedge fund held 712,457 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45 million, down from 862,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 158,398 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has risen 0.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 28/03/2018 – Flagstar Bank Receives Fannie Mae’s STAR Performer Award for Third Straight Year; 06/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE IS; 24/04/2018 – FLAGSTAR BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $35 million, or $0.60 per Diluted Share; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $106M; 15/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV (FSMT 2018-3INV); 21/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2 Issued By Flagstar Mortgage

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 9,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 52,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 42,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 7.64 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 11/04/2018 – Nektar Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study to Evaluate Combination of TLR Agonist NKTR-262 with CD122-Biased Agonist NKTR-214 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF COMPANY’S 12 NOMINEES TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER

Analysts await Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 15.29% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.85 per share. FBC’s profit will be $54.54 million for 9.27 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold FBC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.41% less from 56.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.05% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Panagora Asset Management holds 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) or 31,782 shares. Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,925 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc invested in 106,841 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Invest Management Limited Com owns 0.04% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) for 188,680 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) or 115 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 33,452 shares. Piedmont Invest reported 7,241 shares. 208,492 are held by Century Cos. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) for 15,365 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Co reported 15,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 44,405 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited holds 15,635 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 91,730 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Co Mn.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natural Resource Partners L by 217,895 shares to 352,026 shares, valued at $14.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 223,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Sol Cap Mgmt Company has 0.25% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 18,697 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 278,280 shares. Alphamark Llc holds 0.01% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Counsel holds 0.05% or 12,880 shares. Moreover, Lucas has 1.98% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tiedemann Advisors holds 0.05% or 20,476 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 31,480 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 105,526 shares. North Carolina-based Bragg Finance has invested 0.35% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Strategic Wealth Group Incorporated Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 24,459 shares. Cim Inv Mangement invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0.21% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 722,424 shares. Livingston Group Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 7,578 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Missouri-based Smith Moore Co has invested 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $378.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.