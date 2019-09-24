Goldentree Asset Management LP Boosted Its Macys (M) Stake by $5.69 Million; Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Market Value Declined While Overbrook Management Decreased Its Position by $3.01 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 271,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 809,183 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.37M, up from 538,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 4.75 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY Concept Store in New York City; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – Macy’s Star Rewards Are Now Bigger, Better and Available for Everyone; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – RAISES EARNINGS AND SALES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CGCMT 2016-P3; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO SEES COMP SALES ON OWNED, LICENSED BASIS TO INCREASE 1 PCT TO 2 PCT FOR FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Names Bíjou Summers as Vice President of Human Re

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 64,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The hedge fund held 283,063 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.50 million, down from 347,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 131,140 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold FUN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.52% less from 27.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Management Ks invested in 0.01% or 6,775 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 40,447 shares. Advisory Ntwk Lc stated it has 0.02% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Next Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 455 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Interocean Limited Liability has 4,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 1 shares. Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Whittier Trust Company reported 5,250 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc stated it has 44,197 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 56,897 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Co holds 14,826 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Kings Point Capital Mngmt accumulated 325 shares.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $484.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 88,547 shares to 451,515 shares, valued at $36.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 7.98% or $0.30 from last year’s $3.76 per share. FUN’s profit will be $195.83M for 4.02 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.71% EPS growth.